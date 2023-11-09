Open Menu

China Focus: Calming Waters: Mediating Disputes On Fishing Rafts

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

FUZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) -- In the coastal village of Xipi, located in east China's Fujian Province, a phone call prompted villager Lai Ruide to swiftly head to the shores of Yantian Bay. There, he boarded an electric-powered sampan and navigated toward a fishing raft in the open sea.

Following a brief three-minute ride, Lai reached a 25-square-meter makeshift chamber on the raft, furnished with a modest table and several plastic stools.

This space, resembling a typical storage area with bags of fish feed stacked in one corner, actually serves as a community mediation center.

Inside the room, two people sat anxiously, anticipating the arrival of Lai, their mediator.

They were there to address a dispute involving a fisherman whose boat had allegedly come too close to a sea bass farmer's net cages, leading to conflicting reports about a potential collision.

"The two parties were engaged in a standoff, as the incident had not led to any casualties or financial losses," Lai recounted. The dispute was settled when Lai convinced the fisherman to offer a simple apology.

