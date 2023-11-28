Open Menu

China Focus: China Takes Action To Combat Rise Of Acute Respiratory Infections

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China Focus: China takes action to combat rise of acute respiratory infections

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) -- China is taking measures to address the recent increase in acute respiratory infections caused by different respiratory pathogens as the country enters the winter season.

Mi Feng, a spokesperson with the National Health Commission, told a press conference on Sunday that the recent respiratory infectious diseases are mainly due to the influenza virus, with additional cases caused by rhinoviruses, mycoplasma pneumonia, respiratory syncytial viruses, and adenoviruses.

The commission has instructed localities to ensure the implementation of classified diagnosis and treatment and make public information about medical facilities with pediatric services and fever clinics to help patients find the nearest hospital to them.

Efforts should be made to increase the opening of relevant consulting rooms and treatment areas, appropriately extend service hours, ensure drug supply, and fully utilize the role of traditional Chinese medicine, Mi said, while emphasizing the importance of effective epidemic response in schools, kindergartens, nursing homes, and other key venues with dense populations.

