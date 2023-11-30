BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) China's new energy vehicle (NEV) supply chain actively seeks enhanced cooperation with global partners despite the recent rise in regulatory scrutiny in Chinese electric vehicles, according to companies at a major Chinese expo focusing on supply chains.

"We always maintain an open and cooperative attitude, working hand in hand with global partners to jointly explore broad market prospects," said Victor Yang, senior vice president of major Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, at the ongoing China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing.

The CISCE is the world's first national-level supply chain expo. Addressing the opening ceremony of the event, Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for enhanced global cooperation on industrial and supply chains.

China is the world's largest NEV market. However, its NEV sector came under increasing regulatory scrutiny recently as the EU launched an anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles in October. China Association of automobile Manufacturers called the probe "an apparent act of protectionism."