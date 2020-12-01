(@FahadShabbir)

Wang Wei's eight-year-old daughter, who lives in the subtropical Chinese city of Haikou, has never seen snow in her life, but it is her dream to have a snowman of her own.

To fulfill her daughter's wish, instead of traveling thousands of miles, Wang turned to the internet. He found on Xianyu, an e-commerce platform under Chinese tech giant Alibaba, a seller who could make the wish come true at the price of 30 Yuan (about 4.5 U.S. Dollars).

The seller, Li Bingxuan, 28, is a graphic designer from Harbin, capital of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang. She started her part-time business offering snow-related on-demand services on Xianyu last year.

Li got her first order just several hours after posting service details online.

On-demand businesses like Li's have become popular in China, with diverse services offered online, ranging from finding a chauffeur for a drunk customer to asking other pet owners to take care of your dog while you are away.

"I never expected anyone would show interest or even make a deal with me, but it happened," Li said.

Upon Wang's demand, Li made a snowman wearing a red hat and scarf with a note beside the snowman reading "Papa & Mama love you.

" She took pictures and recorded videos of the snowman and sent them to Wang.

"My girl was so happy that night when she saw the pictures and videos. The snowman has brought us so much joy; it was definitely worth it!" Wang said.

For Li, the part-time job working as a "proxy" also brings her handsome profits. Up till now, she has received hundreds of orders, which could earn her up to 400 yuan a day.

"I enjoy this proxy job as it can help generate income with no cost. I have encouraged my friends to try it," Li said.

Experts attribute the booming on-demand economy to the rapidly improving consumption power of Chinese people as well as mushrooming Chinese internet technologies.

Data released by the China Internet Network Information Center in September showed that, as of June, China has over 940 million internet users, about one-fifth of the global total. The number of online payment users reached 805 million, accounting for 85.7 percent of internet users in China.

"These technologies offer sound support for the development of the on-demand economy," Xu added.