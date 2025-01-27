China Focus: China's Overall Economic Output Continues To Expand
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) China's overall economic output continued to expand in January, reflecting a steady recovery momentum, according to official data.
In January, China's composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 50.1, according to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The PMI for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.1, down from 50.1 in December. NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said that the manufacturing PMI data in January were influenced by factors such as the approaching Spring Festival holiday and enterprise employees' returning home for festival reunions.
The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29 this year. It is the most important holiday on the Chinese Calendar and an occasion for family reunions.
The NBS data showed that the sub-indices of production and new orders came in at 49.8 and 49.2, respectively.
The PMI for the equipment manufacturing sector remained above 50 for a sixth straight month, with its January reading at 50.2, according to the NBS.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.
The PMI for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50.2 in January, down from 52.2 in December, official data showed Monday.
The service sector continued to expand, with its sub-index standing at 50.3 in January, according to the NBS.
Driven by the effects of the Spring Festival, business activity indices in sectors related to residents' travel and consumption, including road transportation, accommodation, catering, ecological protection, and public facility management, have risen into the expansion zone, showing strengthened market activities.
Meanwhile, business activity indices in sectors such as air transport, postal services, telecommunications, radio, television, satellite transmission services, and monetary and financial services remained above the 55-mark, indicating a robust growth in overall business volume.
The expectation index for manufacturing production and business activity reached 55.3, while that for non-manufacturing business activity stood at 56.7, both within a relatively high range of prosperity. This suggests that most enterprises remain confident in market development following the holiday, according to Zhao.
NBS data also showed that the combined profit of major industrial enterprises in China surpassed 7.43 trillion Yuan (about 1.04 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2024, while large enterprises in the cultural industry generated a combined profit of about 1.29 trillion yuan last year.
Recent Stories
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January
SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
More Stories From World
-
Flynas participated as the official carrier in the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Arabian ..9 minutes ago
-
China Focus: China's overall economic output continues to expand9 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Mayor attends Indian Embassy's Republic Day celebration19 minutes ago
-
310 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip19 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council calls for M23 to stop offensive in eastern DR Congo, 'external forces' withdraw28 minutes ago
-
Troubled European carmakers to talk fines and EVs with EU28 minutes ago
-
Saudi Water Authority President concludes official visit to Singapore29 minutes ago
-
W.African bloc's future uncertain as three key members quit39 minutes ago
-
Bird feathers and bloodstains found in Jeju jet engines: report59 minutes ago
-
Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s Hollywood 'diva' to Sundance indie fest2 hours ago
-
Colombia caves on deportations after Trump threats2 hours ago
-
Jennifer Lopez bring 1950s Hollywood 'diva' to Sundance indie fest2 hours ago