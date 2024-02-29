China Focus: China's Top 10 Science Advances In 2023 Released
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 05:42 PM
Frontier fields such as life sciences, artificial intelligence, quantum science, astronomy and energy were celebrated Thursday when the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) released the country's top 10 science advances in 2023
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Frontier fields such as life sciences, artificial intelligence, quantum science, astronomy and energy were celebrated Thursday when the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) released the country's top 10 science advances in 2023.
The use of AI models for enhanced precision in forecasting weather was highlighted by the annual list.
Huawei's Pangu model demonstrated high precision compared to traditional numerical prediction methods for forecasts, which could take anywhere from an hour to a week, and its prediction speed is 10,000 times faster.
Also among the advances was the precise energy spectrum for the highest-energy gamma-ray radiation from the brightest gamma-ray burst observed to date, captured by China's Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO), a high-altitude cosmic ray observatory.
Recent Stories
Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows
Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan
Experts suggest special zones to combat smog
Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)
ADB delegation meets LDA DG
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for S ..
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!
20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVA ..
S. Korea's unsold homes rise for 2nd month in January
With over 30 years in China, DBS Bank eyes China's long-term opportunities
Passenger flights between China, U.S. to rise to 100 per week
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf
More Stories From World
-
Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows7 minutes ago
-
Fears grow in Israel of war with Lebanon's Hezbollah26 minutes ago
-
Putin warns West of nuclear war risk27 minutes ago
-
Drones, snake robot enter wrecked Japan nuclear reactor36 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table37 minutes ago
-
Van Gogh Museum showcases kindred Canadian-Chinese artist Wong46 minutes ago
-
Athletes' village handed over to Paris Olympics organisers46 minutes ago
-
Three people killed in train accident in Swedish town of Orebro47 minutes ago
-
Volkswagen teams up with Chinese EV maker Xpeng to develop intelligent connected vehicles1 hour ago
-
Trial opens in France over 2018 Strasbourg Christmas market attack1 hour ago
-
Medic says 50 killed as Israel fires on Gazans rushing to aid trucks1 hour ago
-
Indonesia to start producing its first EV battery cells in April1 hour ago