China Focus: Chinese archaeologists move to restore quake-ravaged heritage site

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

XINING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Chinese archaeologists have been making great efforts to restore and repair damaged artifacts in a renowned site of prehistoric ruins after it was ravaged by a powerful earthquake.

On Dec. 18, 2023, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, leaving more than 150 people dead in Gansu and neighboring Qinghai Province.

The quake caused sinking foundations, cracked walls, and collapsing ceilings in the museum of the Lajia archaeological site, located in the eastern part of Qinghai, on the upper reaches of the Yellow River.

Sixty-eight pottery artifacts were damaged to varying extents.

As the quake struck, curator Wu Xiulan and her team rushed to the museum to assess the situation despite the looming threat of aftershocks before alerting the authorities about the damage.

A unique testament to ancient civilizations, Lajia ruins were formed by natural calamities such as earthquakes, mudslides, and floods dating back 4,000 years. Archaeologists said Lajia is the only prehistoric disaster site in China, and it was dubbed the Oriental Pompeii after the ancient Roman city was destroyed by volcanic eruptions.