Open Menu

China Focus: Chinese Archaeologists Move To Restore Quake-ravaged Heritage Site

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM

China Focus: Chinese archaeologists move to restore quake-ravaged heritage site

XINING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Chinese archaeologists have been making great efforts to restore and repair damaged artifacts in a renowned site of prehistoric ruins after it was ravaged by a powerful earthquake.

On Dec. 18, 2023, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, leaving more than 150 people dead in Gansu and neighboring Qinghai Province.

The quake caused sinking foundations, cracked walls, and collapsing ceilings in the museum of the Lajia archaeological site, located in the eastern part of Qinghai, on the upper reaches of the Yellow River.

Sixty-eight pottery artifacts were damaged to varying extents.

As the quake struck, curator Wu Xiulan and her team rushed to the museum to assess the situation despite the looming threat of aftershocks before alerting the authorities about the damage.

A unique testament to ancient civilizations, Lajia ruins were formed by natural calamities such as earthquakes, mudslides, and floods dating back 4,000 years. Archaeologists said Lajia is the only prehistoric disaster site in China, and it was dubbed the Oriental Pompeii after the ancient Roman city was destroyed by volcanic eruptions.

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake China SITE

Recent Stories

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

13 minutes ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

34 minutes ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

5 hours ago
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

14 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

14 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

15 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

15 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

15 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World