China Focus: Chinese Observatory's New Discovery, A Step Closer To Solving Cosmic Ray Enigma
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) China's cosmic ray observatory has discovered a giant ultra-high-energy gamma-ray bubble structure, about ten million times larger than our solar system, in the Cygnus star-forming region, around 5,000 light years from Earth.
Based on the observations made by China's Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO), scientists identified that star-forming region as one source of the cosmic rays in the Milky Way with an energy level higher than 10 peta-electron volts (quadrillion electron volts or PeV), about 1,000 times more than the record high achieved by any manmade accelerator on Earth.
"This is the first super cosmic ray accelerator identified as of now. With increasing observation time, LHAASO is expected to detect more super cosmic ray accelerators, and hopefully solve the mystery behind the origins of cosmic rays in the Milky Way," said Cao Zhen, principal investigator of LHAASO and an academician of Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).
The discovery was published in the academic journal Science Bulletin on Monday.
Cosmic rays are charged particles from outer space, mainly composed of protons. The origin of cosmic rays is one of the most important frontier issues in modern astrophysics.
