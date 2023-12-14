China Focus: Chinese researchers develop novel dry-powder inhalable vaccine platform

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) -- Chinese researchers have developed a single-dose dry-powder inhalable vaccine platform featuring the nano-micro composite multilevel structure, significantly contributing to the prevention and treatment of respiratory infectious diseases in the future.

Researchers have made significant progress in developing vaccines for respiratory infectious diseases in recent years. Most of these vaccines, however, are administered through intramuscular injection, which primarily induces a humoral immune response and relies on serum antibodies to neutralize the virus.

Unfortunately, this approach often fails to trigger a mucosal immune response and establish a robust immune barrier in the respiratory tract.

Moreover, adjuvants commonly used in current vaccines (e.g., aluminum adjuvants) can not induce cellular immune responses and are ineffective in combating rapid virus variation. Additionally, the current liquid form of vaccines necessitates strict low-temperature storage conditions, and the two- or three-dose vaccination schedule also impacts the overall vaccination rate.