China Focus: Curtain rises for another year of thriving cultural exchanges at prestige Chinese venue

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) -- In the first month of 2024, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) located in the Chinese capital Beijing is presenting an array of high-end performances brought by foreign artists.

In the first few weeks of the new year, numerous artists and art groups from abroad have already graced the NCPA stage with their performances, including the dance ensemble led by Spanish artist Maria Pages, the Royal National Ballet of Georgia, and Romanian pianist Andrei Ivanovitch.

Apart from inviting foreign artists to Beijing, a number of stage adaptations of classic foreign-language plays and other literary works created by Chinese artists also have or are expected to hit the stage at the NCPA.