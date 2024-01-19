Open Menu

China Focus: Potential Site Search For High-level Radioactive Waste

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) -- China is building a deep underground laboratory in a hard and integrity granite in northwestern China's Gobi Desert to facilitate experiments for the final disposal of high-level radioactive waste (HLW).

The Beishan Underground Research Laboratory, with a total investment of over 2.7 billion Yuan (about 379 million U.S. Dollars) and a depth of 560 meters, is being constructed in the northwestern part of China's Gansu Province, according to the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA).

About 99 percent of the radioactive waste produced by the nuclear industry is classified as low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste, whose radioactivity decays to a harmless level after a few decades or a few hundred years, according to Wang Ju, the chief scientist in radioactive waste disposal of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

Only about 1 percent of the remaining waste is HLW, which poses greater potential threat to the environment and should be disposed of safely for tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of years.

