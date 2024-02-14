China Focus: Spring Festival Holiday Spurs Duty-free Consumption In Hainan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Since the Spring Festival holiday began a few days ago, the duty-free consumption market in China's island province of Hainan has witnessed a new wave of shopping boom.
According to data from Haikou Customs, from Feb. 10 to 13, the duty-free sales in Hainan totaled 1.217 billion Yuan (about 169 million U.S. Dollars). The number of duty-free shoppers reached 156,000, with an average spending of 7,802 yuan per person.
During this Spring Festival, Haikou International Duty-Free Shopping Complex, the world's largest stand-alone duty-free store, has been bustling with large crowds of shoppers.
Li Siying, a tourist from central China's Hubei Province, bought skincare products worth over 3,000 yuan for herself and many other products for her friends.
"The variety of products in the duty-free store is impressive and their prices are very competitive. Plus, the option for instant pick-up is very convenient," she said.
Recent Stories
The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
More Stories From World
-
China Focus: Wedding bus a new fad among Chinese newlyweds11 minutes ago
-
Fiji launches national policy on healthy eating to combat NCDs11 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong stocks see winning start in Year of Dragon11 minutes ago
-
Roundup: Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated across Japan12 minutes ago
-
18 NATO states to hit spending target in 2024: Stoltenberg31 minutes ago
-
Body Shop's UK business slides into administration1 hour ago
-
S. Korea's Son hurt finger in brawl before Asian Cup loss: KFA1 hour ago
-
Pakistan urges resolution of prolonged conflicts & occupation to fight extremism2 hours ago
-
From remote tribal areas to flooded cities, Indonesians go to polls2 hours ago
-
Sony hikes profit forecast but says PS5 sales to slow2 hours ago
-
From remote tribal areas to flooded cities, Indonesians go to polls2 hours ago
-
Indonesian Defence Minister Subianto has strong lead in presidential count: preliminary results2 hours ago