China Focus: Spring Festival holiday spurs duty-free consumption in Hainan

HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Since the Spring Festival holiday began a few days ago, the duty-free consumption market in China's island province of Hainan has witnessed a new wave of shopping boom.

According to data from Haikou Customs, from Feb. 10 to 13, the duty-free sales in Hainan totaled 1.217 billion Yuan (about 169 million U.S. Dollars). The number of duty-free shoppers reached 156,000, with an average spending of 7,802 yuan per person.

During this Spring Festival, Haikou International Duty-Free Shopping Complex, the world's largest stand-alone duty-free store, has been bustling with large crowds of shoppers.

Li Siying, a tourist from central China's Hubei Province, bought skincare products worth over 3,000 yuan for herself and many other products for her friends.

"The variety of products in the duty-free store is impressive and their prices are very competitive. Plus, the option for instant pick-up is very convenient," she said.