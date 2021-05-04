China Foreign Minister to Chair UNSC Meeting on Global Peace, Security May 7 - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will participate in the UN Security Council meeting on international peace and security on May 7, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun, who presides with the UN Security Council during the month of May, said in a press briefing on Monday.

"As the president of the Council for this month, China would like to convene a high-level briefing on May 7. The theme [is] maintenance of international peace and security, upholding multilateralism and the UN-centered international system," Zhang said.

"The meeting will be chaired by State Councilor, Foreign Minister, Wang Yi."

Zhang said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers from other countries at the UN Security Council are expected to take part in the meeting.

UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir will brief the members of the Security Council at the meeting.

On May 19, Wang will again chair a UN Security Council meeting to address the root causes of conflict and promote post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery in Africa.