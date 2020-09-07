UrduPoint.com
China Formalizes 15 National E-commerce Demonstration Bases

Mon 07th September 2020

China formalizes 15 national e-commerce demonstration bases

China has formalized 15 new national e-commerce demonstration bases in efforts to foster the development of the sector

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :China has formalized 15 new national e-commerce demonstration bases in efforts to foster the development of the sector.

Vice Minister of Commerce Qian Keming on Monday granted licenses to the new bases on an e-commerce session of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services at the China National Convention Center in Beijing.

The national e-commerce demonstration bases, with an aim to take the leading part in promoting the fast development of the sector, are clusters of local e-commerce companies and entrepreneurship and innovation platforms for the e-commerce industry.

The new ones bring the total number of official e-commerce demonstration bases to 127.China pays high attention to the development of the e-commerce, Qian said.

The sector has played a significant role in helping fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, driving consumption recovery and smoothing industrial and supply chains of foreign trade, especially since this year, according to Qian.

