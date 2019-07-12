UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Formally Recognizes State Reserve Of Cultural Ecology

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:50 AM

China formally recognizes state reserve of cultural ecology

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday has begun to accept applications from local governments for establishing "state reserves of cultural ecology.

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday has begun to accept applications from local governments for establishing "state reserves of cultural ecology." Each provincial-level region will have one quota, and the ministry will recognize a maximum of five "state reserves of cultural ecology" annually in 2019 and 2020, said a statement on the ministry's website Thursday.

The reserves aim to protect unique and long-lasting regional cultural systems, which the ministry calls "cultural ecologies." A regulation on the establishment and operation of "state reserves of cultural ecology" took effect from March 1, marking the formal start of the project.

As a pilot project, the Chinese government has already founded 21 state-level reserves of cultural ecology since 2007, including reserves of southern Fujian culture, Hakka culture, the Qiang ethnic group and other ethnic groups in southwest Yunnan and Guizhou provinces.

Candidates will have to meet criteria such as having unique regional features, being deeply embedded in local life and reaching a balance between the protection of intangible cultural heritage and tangible cultural heritage as well as natural environment, according to the ministry. The application procedure will last until Sept. 30.

Related Topics

China March 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

IHC decides to remove Arshad Malik as Accountabili ..

7 minutes ago

Five dead in suicide blast at Afghan wedding: offi ..

11 minutes ago

Across the board accountability vital for prospero ..

11 minutes ago

Health dept decides to hold fumigation spray in de ..

11 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes up slightly on Fed opt ..

11 minutes ago

Wife kills husband in Noshera

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.