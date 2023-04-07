China, France Agree to Deepen Dialogue Between Military - Joint Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Beijing and Paris agree to deepen strategic cooperation, namely the dialogue between the military, China and France said in a joint statement on Friday.

Macron arrived in China on Thursday for a state visit, along with a delegation from the European Commission.

He met with Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as other high-ranking Chinese officials.

"France and China agree to deepen exchanges on strategic issues and in particular to deepen the dialogue between the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army of China and the Command of the French forces in the Asia-Pacific (ALPACI) in order to strengthen mutual understanding of regional and international security issues," the joint statement said.