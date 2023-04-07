Close
China, France Back Diplomatic Solution To Iranian Nuclear Issue - Declaration

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed on Friday their commitment to resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through diplomacy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Chinese leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed on Friday their commitment to resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through diplomacy.

"France and China reiterate their commitment to promoting a political and diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue," the leaders said in a joint declaration published after their meeting in Beijing.

China and France see the 2015 nuclear deal between six world powers and Iran as an important achievement of multilateral diplomacy, they said. Iran stopped implementing its core provisions after the United States withdrew from the pact in 2018 and reinstated crippling economic sanctions on Tehran.

Xi and Macron also reiterated their commitment to the international nuclear non-proliferation regime enforced by UN Security Council resolutions and reaffirmed their support to the UN atomic watchdog, IAEA.

