China-France Fashion Week Builds Bridge For Cultural Exchanges

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The first edition of China-France Fashion Week held by China Cultural Center attracted hundreds of fashionistas on Thursday to enjoy wonderful performances by Chinese and French designers.

The event, starting on Sept. 27, staged three-day fashion shows by designers from China and France from Monday. It was also part of the Paris Fashion Week.

A series of shows were presented on the banks of the Seine, and the static fashion show will continue until Sunday.

The shows combined arts of both the East and the West, as well as both ancient and modern arts, which inspired the interaction between Chinese and French audiences.

During the Fashion Week, many Chinese designers have exhibited unique Chinese designs and tailoring crafts to illustrate the cultural inheritance of their fashion brands.

"I really like this show, especially the cut and fabric of these designs, and some design elements from nature, such as birds and mountains, are classic Chinese artistic conceptions. The mixing and stitching of fabric materials are amazing," said Isabelle Lawson, executive director of the French International Art Salon, after watching a winter fashion show on Tuesday.

"It's my first time to watch a Chinese fashion show, I was shocked," said Chen Wenxiong, a former member of the French National Assembly, after watching the show of NuNu&NoNo collections designed by Chinese fashion designer Zhang En on Monday.

"I think fashion is an important area to promote cultural exchanges between China and France. I'm looking forward to seeing more and better shows in the future," he said.

"The China-France Fashion Week is conducive to better exchanges between designers of the two countries. Chinese designers are very outstanding, and cooperation between China and France in the fashion industry has unlimited potential for future development," said Song Dong, founder of ODI Art.

Liu Hongge, director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Paris, said that this "fashion conversation" will open up new spaces for cooperation between the cultural and fashion industries of both countries and will yield more pragmatic outcomes.

