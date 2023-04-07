Close
China, France Favor Restoring Peace In Ukraine Based On Int'l Law - Joint Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM

China, France Favor Restoring Peace in Ukraine Based on Int'l Law - Joint Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) China and France said in a joint statement on Friday that they support all efforts aiming to restore peace to Ukraine based on international law.

Macron arrived in China on Thursday for a state visit, along with a delegation from the European Commission.

He met with Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as other high-ranking Chinese officials.

"Both sides support any effort to return peace to Ukraine on the basis of international law and the goals and principles of the UN Charter," the statement said.

