China, France Highlight Importance of Strategic Dialogue - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) China and France emphasize the importance of high-level exchanges and strategic dialogue, the joint statement adopted on Friday after a meeting between presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping, said.

"China and France stressed the importance of high-level exchanges and strategic dialogue, as well as high-level economic and financial dialogue and high-level cultural exchange mechanisms for the development of bilateral cooperation," the statement read.