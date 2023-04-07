Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China, France Highlight Importance Of Strategic Dialogue - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 06:50 PM

China, France Highlight Importance of Strategic Dialogue - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) China and France emphasize the importance of high-level exchanges and strategic dialogue, the joint statement adopted on Friday after a meeting between presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping, said.

"China and France stressed the importance of high-level exchanges and strategic dialogue, as well as high-level economic and financial dialogue and high-level cultural exchange mechanisms for the development of bilateral cooperation," the statement read.

Related Topics

Exchange China France Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces &#039;The Best Monthly&#0 ..

UAE Pro League announces &#039;The Best Monthly&#039; awards winners for March

6 minutes ago
 UAE’s MBZUAI advances global healthcare with new ..

UAE’s MBZUAI advances global healthcare with new AI research, partnerships, an ..

6 minutes ago
 ERC distributes Iftar meals in 4 Syrian governorat ..

ERC distributes Iftar meals in 4 Syrian governorates

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Court of Appeal rules Gupta brothers cannot ..

Dubai Court of Appeal rules Gupta brothers cannot be extradited to South Africa ..

6 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber, Bulgaria discuss cooperation in tra ..

Ajman Chamber, Bulgaria discuss cooperation in trade, investment

7 minutes ago
 HoW&#039;s Ramadaniyat mesmerises over 30,000 peop ..

HoW&#039;s Ramadaniyat mesmerises over 30,000 people

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.