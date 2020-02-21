China-France oceanography satellite put into service

The China-France Oceanography Satellite (CFOSat) has been put into service after completing in-orbit tests, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The China-France Oceanography Satellite (CFOSat) has been put into service after completing in-orbit tests, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

During the 8-month in-orbit test, the satellite acquired high-accuracy remote sensing data with its scatterometer and wave spectrometer, and the ground stations have met the requirement of data processing, said Liu Jianqiang, chief scientist of the satellite.

The CFOSat can conduct high-resolution observations of ocean surface wind fields, which have been applied in monitoring typhoons, hurricanes, and the Arctic and Antarctic sea ice.

The observation data will play an important role in global marine environment monitoring, disaster prevention and tackling climate change.

During the in-orbit test, the satellite has generated more than 20TB of data, which has been used by more than 40 users in China.Jointly developed by China and France, the satellite was launched in October 2018.