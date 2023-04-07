China, France Support Ideas on Preventing Nuclear War, Arms Race - Joint Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Beijing and Paris reaffirm their support for the prevention of a nuclear war and arms race, and call on the international community to prevent any armed attacks of peaceful nuclear facilities, China and France said in a joint statement on Friday.

Macron arrived in China on Thursday for a state visit, along with a delegation from the European Commission. He met with Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as other high-ranking Chinese officials.

"France and China reiterate their endorsement of the Joint Statement of the Leaders of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States (P5) on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races.

As this statement says 'a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.' Both countries urge to refrain from any actions likely to aggravate tensions," the joint statement said.

Both China and France condemn armed attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities.

"Both sides oppose armed attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities, support the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its efforts to play a constructive role in promoting the safety and security of peaceful nuclear facilities, including ensuring the safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the statement said.