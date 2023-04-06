Close
China, France To Call On Global Community To Engage In Peace Talks On Ukraine - Xi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

China, France to Call on Global Community to Engage in Peace Talks on Ukraine - Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) China is ready together with France to call on the global community for rationality and restraint on the situation in Ukraine, and engage in peace talks as soon as possible, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

"China is ready to cooperate with France, calling on the international community to resume peace talks as soon as possible, in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, to take into account the legitimate security interests of all parties, to seek a political solution (to the crisis) and to build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security structure," Xi was quoted as saying by China Central Television (CCTV) after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing.

