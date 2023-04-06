China, France to Call on Global Community to Fulfill Non-Proliferation Commitments - Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) China and France are prepared to urge the global community to prevent the use of nuclear weapons and attacks on civilian nuclear facilities, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Macron arrived in China for an official three-day visit at the invitation of the Chinese president.

"(China is ready to cooperate with France in calling on the international community) to fulfill the promise not to use nuclear weapons and not to wage nuclear war, to refrain form the use of biological and chemical weapons under any circumstances, to prevent armed attacks on nuclear power plants and other civilian nuclear facilities," Xi was quoted as saying by China Central Television (CCTV) after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing.