Open Menu

China, France To Cooperate On Notre Dame Restoration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM

China, France to cooperate on Notre Dame restoration

XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in northwestern China announced on Wednesday that it will collaborate with its French counterpart on the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris and the protection of the Terracotta Warriors.

The collaborative research conducted with France's Fondation des Sciences du Patrimoine primarily focuses on the protection of wooden remains and earthen archaeological sites, according to the museum located in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Specifically, the research on protecting wooden remains will involve joint efforts to preserve and restore the fire-damaged wood from Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris and the Mausoleum of Emperor Qinshihuang.

Moreover, joint efforts will be made to conduct studies on their historical significance.

The research will also include wood species identification, preservation status assessment, degradation mechanisms and protection techniques and methods.

In the future, the two parties will explore the material properties and historical value of wooden remains and archaeological earth sites of the two UNESCO World Heritage sites together.

Meanwhile, this Sino-French cooperation also touches on developing practical conservation technologies and method systems for cultural relics and jointly cultivating young talents in the field of cultural heritage protection.

Related Topics

World China France Young Paris Church From

Recent Stories

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

1 minute ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

48 minutes ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

52 minutes ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

3 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

6 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

15 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

15 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

15 hours ago
 Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

15 hours ago

More Stories From World