China, France To Cooperate On Notre Dame Restoration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM
XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in northwestern China announced on Wednesday that it will collaborate with its French counterpart on the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris and the protection of the Terracotta Warriors.
The collaborative research conducted with France's Fondation des Sciences du Patrimoine primarily focuses on the protection of wooden remains and earthen archaeological sites, according to the museum located in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Specifically, the research on protecting wooden remains will involve joint efforts to preserve and restore the fire-damaged wood from Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris and the Mausoleum of Emperor Qinshihuang.
Moreover, joint efforts will be made to conduct studies on their historical significance.
The research will also include wood species identification, preservation status assessment, degradation mechanisms and protection techniques and methods.
In the future, the two parties will explore the material properties and historical value of wooden remains and archaeological earth sites of the two UNESCO World Heritage sites together.
Meanwhile, this Sino-French cooperation also touches on developing practical conservation technologies and method systems for cultural relics and jointly cultivating young talents in the field of cultural heritage protection.
Recent Stories
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
More Stories From World
-
S. Korea vows strong Ukraine ties, smooth Russia relations10 minutes ago
-
School's out: how climate change threatens education10 minutes ago
-
Three more Chinese items inscribed on UNESCO Memory of the World regional register10 minutes ago
-
Around 210,000 TV dramas aired in China in 202310 minutes ago
-
46 pct of Sri Lankan women, 10 pct of school children obese20 minutes ago
-
Japan's real wages down for 24th straight month20 minutes ago
-
Brazil unveils infrastructure plan with disaster prevention works20 minutes ago
-
Taylor Swift European dates kick off in Paris40 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher40 minutes ago
-
California's Senate honours Pakistani envoy Masood Khan40 minutes ago
-
Nuggets' Jokic wins his 3rd NBA MVP award in 4 years50 minutes ago
-
Chinese cities lift curbs on buying homes as property crisis bites1 hour ago