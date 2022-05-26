UrduPoint.com

China, France Vow To Improve Bilateral Ties, Deepen China-EU Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 12:47 PM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation on Thursday with newly-appointed French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, with both sides vowing to improve bilateral ties and deepen China-EU cooperation

HONIARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation on Thursday with newly-appointed French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, with both sides vowing to improve bilateral ties and deepen China-EU cooperation.

Noting that the two countries' heads of state agreed recently, at their phone talks, to stick to the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France and respect each other's core interests, Wang urged both sides to jointly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and make new efforts to advance China-France relations, deepen China-EU cooperation and improve global governance.

Colonna said France attaches great importance to the implementation of the important consensus reached by the two countries' heads of state and an action plan for bilateral ties.

France is committed to enhancing bilateral friendship and stands ready to maintain high-level exchanges and take the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to deepen practical cooperation in a wide range of areas, so as to push the France-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a new high, Colonna said.

Wang said China-France practical cooperation across the board has not only brought benefits to both countries but also contributed to world peace and development, adding that China gives priority to the implementation of the action plan for China-France relations and stands ready to continuously add new dimensions to bilateral cooperation.

The two sides also agreed to jointly lead the positive momentum for global cooperation on climate change and biodiversity conservation.

China firmly supports the European integration and backs France in playing its role as the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union to enhance Europe's strategic autonomy, said Wang, adding that China and the EU should avoid megaphone diplomacy and carry out candid and in-depth communication on the basis of mutual respect and for the purpose of enhancing mutual understanding.

Colonna said France cherishes its tradition of independent diplomacy and is committed to deepening EU-China cooperation and jointly tackling global challenges.

