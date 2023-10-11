China frees Australian reporter jailed for three years

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Australian journalist Cheng Lei was deported from China on Wednesday after more than three years in detention on espionage charges widely seen as politically motivated.

Cheng, a former anchor for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, had been held since August 2020.

The mother of two had been a familiar face on the state broadcaster's English-language channel, conducting interviews with noted CEOs from around the world.

She was only formally arrested months after disappearing and in an opaque case was eventually charged with "supplying state secrets overseas".

"Her return brings an end to a very difficult few years," Albanese said, hailing her return home as news that "will be warmly welcomed, not just by her family and friends, but by all Australians."

Cheng was detained at a time of strained relations between Beijing and Canberra, with her rough treatment souring relations further.

China has repeatedly detained foreign nationals at times of high political tension with their home nations, raising accusations of hostage diplomacy.

She was tried behind closed doors, with even Australia's ambassador to China blocked from entering the court to observe proceedings.

Australia's government had long campaigned for her release, and for China to follow "basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment".

Albanese said Cheng had been released after the "completion of legal processes in China".

He also said that her return home would facilitate his visit to China at a "mutually agreed time" this year.

In a statement, China's ministry of state security said the journalist had been deported "after serving her sentence".