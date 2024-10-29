Open Menu

China Fully Advances Manned Lunar Landing Program

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 11:30 AM

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) China is pressing ahead with its mission to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030, moving quickly with development and construction to turn this goal into reality, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

The production and ground tests of prototypes of the Long March-10 carrier rocket, the manned spacecraft Mengzhou, the lunar lander Lanyue, the space suit and the manned lunar rover are underway as planned, said Lin Xiqiang, spokesperson for the CMSA.

A series of major tests have been completed, including the integrated airdrop test for the spacecraft, the separation test for the two modules of the lander, the test firing of the three-engine power system for the rocket's first stage, and the high-altitude simulation test for the hydrogen-oxygen engine.

Ground systems including the launch site, telemetry and control communications, and the landing site are being developed and constructed, he added.

