UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Further Opens Energy Sector: White Paper

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 01:38 PM

China further opens energy sector: white paper

China is committed to a stable global energy market and is further opening its energy sector to the world, said a white paper released Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :China is committed to a stable global energy market and is further opening its energy sector to the world, said a white paper released Monday.

The country has greatly eased market access for foreign investment, and has built a market-based international business environment that respects the rule of law to facilitate free trade and investment, according to the white paper titled "Energy in China's New Era" released by the State Council Information Office.

The document said the country has adopted pre-establishment national treatment plus a negative list, reducing restrictions on foreign investment's access to the energy sector.

It has lifted the restrictions for foreign investment to enter the sectors of coal, oil, gas, electricity which excludes nuclear power, and new energy, according to the white paper.

China is also promoting the energy industry in pilot free trade zones such as Guangdong, Hubei, Chongqing and Hainan, and supports further opening up of the entire oil and gas sector in the China (Zhejiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone, said the white paper.

International energy companies have been steadily expanding investment in China, with major foreign investment projects such as Tesla's Shanghai plant being launched one after another and the number of foreign-funded gas stations growing rapidly, the white paper said.

Related Topics

World Electricity Business China Nuclear Oil Chongqing Shanghai Gas Market Industry Tesla

Recent Stories

Babar Azam, Inam excluded from 1st Test match agai ..

53 seconds ago

Uzbekistan's COVID-19 cases top 76,000

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers New Record of 29,350 COVID-19 Cas ..

2 minutes ago

Textile exports up 4.88% in 5 months; 9.27% in Nov ..

2 minutes ago

Man shot dead in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Central China county detects coronavirus on import ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.