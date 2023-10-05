China gears up for Typhoon Koinu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) China's flood control authorities on Thursday activated a level-4 emergency response against Typhoon Koinu so as to better cope with the gales and downpours that would hit southern and eastern parts of the country.

The response was activated by the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters at 5 p.m., while working groups were sent to Guangdong and other places to help enhance preparedness, according to sources with the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Meteorological reports showed that Koinu had strengthened into a super typhoon.

Affected by it, in the next five days, there will be strong wind and heavy rain in the northern waters of the South China Sea and the coastal areas of southern China, while eastern and southern Fujian and eastern Guangdong will embrace torrential rain.

In combating against the 14th typhoon of the year, the headquarters emphasized the need to strengthen forecasts and make early warnings so that offshore vessels and fishing personnel and those on offshore operation platforms could take shelter timely and stay safe.