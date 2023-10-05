Open Menu

China Gears Up For Typhoon Koinu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China gears up for Typhoon Koinu

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) China's flood control authorities on Thursday activated a level-4 emergency response against Typhoon Koinu so as to better cope with the gales and downpours that would hit southern and eastern parts of the country.

The response was activated by the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters at 5 p.m., while working groups were sent to Guangdong and other places to help enhance preparedness, according to sources with the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Meteorological reports showed that Koinu had strengthened into a super typhoon.

Affected by it, in the next five days, there will be strong wind and heavy rain in the northern waters of the South China Sea and the coastal areas of southern China, while eastern and southern Fujian and eastern Guangdong will embrace torrential rain.

In combating against the 14th typhoon of the year, the headquarters emphasized the need to strengthen forecasts and make early warnings so that offshore vessels and fishing personnel and those on offshore operation platforms could take shelter timely and stay safe.

Related Topics

Flood China Drought P

Recent Stories

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

27 minutes ago
 LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

28 minutes ago
 Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives ..

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic rec ..

41 minutes ago
 Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quit ..

Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's expo ..

Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's exports to Gulf States: Gohar

1 hour ago
 Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic par ..

Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic partnership

1 hour ago
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in Indi ..

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime M ..

UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime Minister of Qatar which include ..

11 hours ago
 UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contrib ..

UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contribute to locating 181 missing v ..

12 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From World