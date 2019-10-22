UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Generates Largest Amount Of Information, Richest Ideas

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:05 PM

China generates largest amount of information, richest ideas

A Chinese diplomat on human rights said here on Monday that China has the largest amount of information and generates the richest ideas in the world

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A Chinese diplomat on human rights said here on Monday that China has the largest amount of information and generates the richest ideas in the world.

China's Constitution and other laws fully respect and guarantee citizens' freedom of speech, said Liu Hua, special representative for Human Rights of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, at an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression held by the Third Committee of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Liu said that the Chinese government has continuously smoothed channels for the public to express their opinions, innovated methods for the masses to conduct supervision, and established convenient and efficient online expression platforms.

In 2018, the number of internet users in China reached 829 million, the daily amount of information generated by Internet users reached 30 billion pieces, and 9.5 billion books of various types as well as nearly 12,000 newspapers and periodicals were published.

The international community should respect the rights of citizens to free expression, and build legal order in accordance with the rule of law, Liu said, adding that countries should conduct dialogue and cooperation on establishing common rules of Internet governance on the basis of mutual respect, so as to ensure that freedom of speech is practiced under the rule of law.

Related Topics

Assembly Internet World United Nations China 2018 Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says JUI-F chief must be given 'Fac ..

21 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends enthronement of new Japane ..

22 minutes ago

China's major telecom operators build over 80,000 ..

7 minutes ago

Ukrainian Military Holding Final Tests of Turkey-M ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan,Turkey to identify areas for enhancing co ..

7 minutes ago

Central African countries in talks on boosting ant ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.