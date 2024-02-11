Open Menu

China Gets Olympic Ticket Despite Loss To France In Women's Basketball Qualifiers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 01:00 PM

China gets Olympic ticket despite loss to France in women's basketball qualifiers

XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Despite an 82-50 defeat to France in the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) here on Saturday, China secured its place in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, thanks to Puerto Rico's narrow 69-67 victory over New Zealand.

With France automatically qualifying for Paris 2024 as the host nation, the three remaining teams in the group vied for two available Olympic spots in Xi'an. After two rounds, China and Puerto Rico, both holding win-loss records of 1-1, clinched their Olympic berths, while New Zealand, without a win, was eliminated.

France out-rebounded China 42-28 and forced China into 22 turnovers. Marine Johannes and Gabby Williams each scored 17 points to lead France's boxscore.

Li Meng was the only Chinese player to hit double digits with 21 points, and Li Yueru added eight points and eight rebounds. Han Xu, who went a perfect 9-of-9 in China's last game against New Zealand, only had four.

The game began with strong defensive efforts from both teams. France's backcourt effectively contained China's advances, while China's starting center, Han, countered some of France's attempts in the paint.

