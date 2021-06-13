China Gifts 700,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) A batch of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccines has been handed over to Afghanistan during an official ceremony in Kabul, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The handover ceremony was held at the presidential palace on Saturday and was attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Acting Health Minister Wahid Majrooh along with other senior officials from Afghanistan and China.

"Vaccine is a gift of life and we thank China for its help," Ghani said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The first shipment of Sinopharm vaccines donated by the Chinese government arrived in Kabul on Thursday.

According to Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu, Beijing donated 700,000 doses of the vaccine.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wang noted that China would provide more assistance to Afghanistan to help contain the pandemic.

Afghanistan has so far recorded more than 87,000 COVID-19 cases, over 60,500 recoveries and 3,412 related deaths.