China Gives Disease Caused by Novel Strain of Coronavirus Temporary Name - Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The Chinese authorities have temporarily dubbed the disease that is currently raging in the country as 'Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia,' China's National Health Commission said.

"We have made a decision to assign the new disease a temporary name 'pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus.

' The English name is Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia, NCP for short," the commission said in a statement.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of an unknown origin in the city of Wuhan. The cause was later determined to be a new type of coronavirus, designated as 2019-nCoV by specialists. Currently, the death toll from the new coronavirus is 811 in China alone, with the total number of registered cases standing at 37,198, according to the country's National Health Commission.