China Gov't. Employee Convicted In Conspiracy To Illegally Obtain US Visas - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Liu Zhongsan, a Chinese government employee, has been convicted for his involvement in a conspiracy to defraud the United States and for illegally obtaining US visas, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Liu Zhongsan sought to exploit the J-1 research scholar program - which is intended to allow foreign nationals to conduct research at approved US institutions - for the improper purpose of enabling his conspirators to work for the Chinese Government in the United States, against the rules of the research scholar program," US Attorney Damian Williams said in the release on Wednesday.

Williams said that Lee was part of a plan to illegally secure J-1 research scholar visas for employees of the Chinese government China through an office called the China Association for the International Exchange of Personnel (CAIEP), the release said.

The scheme would allow recipients to work unlawfully for the Chinese government and hide that and to conceal that illicit work from the United States and its agencies, the release said. CAIEP recruited talent for the benefit of the PRC and recruited engineers, scientists, academics and other professionals and experts to work in China, the release added.

The J-1 research scholar program allows foreign nationals to gain entry into the United States for the main purpose of conducting research at a research institution, library, university, museum or corporate research facility.

Liu was convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to commit visa fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, according to the release.

