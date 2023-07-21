Open Menu

China Grants Japanese Embassy In-Person Access To National Detained Since March - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Beijing has granted the Japanese embassy in-person consular access to a pharmaceutical employee detained on espionage charges, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

On Wednesday, embassy officials met with the employee of the Japanese pharmaceutical firm Astellas Pharma Inc., who has been detained since March. An examination of the detainee carried out by accompanying medical staff revealed no health problems, while the officials conveyed a message from the detainee's family, the source said.

Prior to the meeting, all consular contacts with the Astellas employee were carried out via video link. The Chinese government explained the measure as a need to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On March 25, Kyodo reported that the senior official of the Japanese pharmaceutical company had been detained in Beijing on suspicion of espionage. The Japanese government has requested his release and has tried to provide him with consular support. China has not yet responded to the request and has not provided sufficient explanations for the reasons for the detention.

Since the introduction of a counter-espionage law in 2014 and a national security law in 2015, China has facilitated the surveillance of foreign organizations and individuals. Excluding the case of the Astellas employee, 16 Japanese nationals have been detained by the Chinese authorities since 2015, according to the news agency.

