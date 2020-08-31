China grants posthumous honor to model judge

Hu Guoyun, a senior judge in east China's Jiangxi Province, was posthumously awarded the title of "national model judge."

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Hu Guoyun, a senior judge in east China's Jiangxi Province, was posthumously awarded the title of "national model judge." The decision to award the honor was jointly made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Supreme People's Court (SPC), the SPC said in a statement Monday.

Hu started working as a court staff member in 1987 and was a tribunal chief and a member of the judicial committee at the province's Higher People's Court. When he died on May 6, he was still serving.

Authorities praised Hu's loyalty, diligence and devotion to work and called on Chinese judicial personnel to learn the sense of responsibility from him, improve their work, always exercise judicial powers for the people and ensure the impartial administration of justice.