China Grants Visa-free Entry To ASEAN Tour Groups Visiting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) China allows tour groups from ASEAN countries to visit Xishuangbanna in southwestern Yunnan Province, free of visa, for up to six days, the National Immigration Administration announced on Monday.

