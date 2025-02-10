China Grants Visa-free Entry To ASEAN Tour Groups Visiting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) China allows tour groups from ASEAN countries to visit Xishuangbanna in southwestern Yunnan Province, free of visa, for up to six days, the National Immigration Administration announced on Monday.
Recent Stories
Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punjab including Lahore
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday
South Africa lose first wicket at 37 runs against New Zealand
World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off
China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000
Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..
AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..
More Stories From World
-
China grants visa-free entry to ASEAN tour groups visiting5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan UN envoy condoles death of Sam Nujoma, Namibia's first president5 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers use Earth science satellite to monitor offshore oil, gas platforms5 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers reveal how Fasting-Mimicking Diet boosts anti-tumor immunity5 minutes ago
-
Feature: Abandoned mines transformed into N China ski resort55 minutes ago
-
Fossils found in south China identified as duck-billed dinosaur1 hour ago
-
China's smart robot industry sees robust growth in 20242 hours ago
-
Incumbent Noboa leads violence-hit Ecuador's presidential vote2 hours ago
-
Real Madrid's stricken defence ripe for Haaland, Man City4 hours ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Phoenix Open scores4 hours ago
-
President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul en route to Portugal4 hours ago
-
Uncertainty looms in Kosovo parliamentary polls4 hours ago