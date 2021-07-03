UrduPoint.com
China Green-lights 2 Sci-tech Innovation IPOs

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 08:48 PM

China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of two companies on the science and technology innovation board

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of two companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Hunan Changyuan Lico Co., Ltd. and XTC New Energy Materials (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the dates of their IPOs and publish prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, has eased its listing criteria but adopted higher requirements for information disclosure

