China greenlights four IPOs in sci-tech innovation board

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :China's securities regulator has given the nod to the registration-based initial public offering (IPO) of four companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Balance Medical Co. Ltd., a Beijing-based medical product manufacturer; Jiangsu Eazytec Co. Ltd., a cloud-computing service provider; Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies Co. Ltd., a biotech firm and Jiangsu Beiren Robot System Co. Ltd, a smart manufacturing solution provider, will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

It did not specify the total amount of funds to be raised. The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June and designed to focus on companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, eases the listing criteria but adopts higher requirements for information disclosure.