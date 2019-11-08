UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Greenlights Four IPOs In Sci-tech Innovation Board

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 05:02 PM

China greenlights four IPOs in sci-tech innovation board

China's securities regulator has given the nod to the registration-based initial public offering (IPO) of four companies on the science and technology innovation board

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :China's securities regulator has given the nod to the registration-based initial public offering (IPO) of four companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Balance Medical Co. Ltd., a Beijing-based medical product manufacturer; Jiangsu Eazytec Co. Ltd., a cloud-computing service provider; Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies Co. Ltd., a biotech firm and Jiangsu Beiren Robot System Co. Ltd, a smart manufacturing solution provider, will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

It did not specify the total amount of funds to be raised. The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June and designed to focus on companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, eases the listing criteria but adopts higher requirements for information disclosure.

Related Topics

Technology Stock Exchange China Robot Shanghai Stock Exchange June Market

Recent Stories

Australia clinches T20 series by defeating Pakista ..

5 minutes ago

Experts urge action to tackle climate change and c ..

2 minutes ago

Armenia Ready to Send Aid Convoy to Earthquake-Str ..

2 minutes ago

Iran earthquake kills five, leaves 300 injured

2 minutes ago

Bundestag Fails to Pass Bill Shielding Nord Stream ..

11 minutes ago

Japan Urges US to Suspend F-16 Flights Until Probe ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.