China, Gulf States To Create Joint Investment, Nuclear Security Center - Xi Jinping

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) China and the Gulf states will create a joint investment center and a nuclear security center, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"The Gulf states and China will create a joint investment center.

We will strengthen cooperation with the Gulf countries in investing in green energy," Xi said at a meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as quoted by the Al Arabiya broadcaster.

Xi added that China and the Persian Gulf countries will also create a joint center for nuclear security.

"I welcome the participation of the Gulf states in the initiative to ensure global security. We will work on creating a center between China and the Gulf states on nuclear security," Xi said, adding that China and the regional states have agreed to jointly confront the challenges facing humanity.

