China Had 3,608 Listed Manufacturing Companies By The End Of 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) There were 3,608 manufacturing companies listed on China's domestic stock market by the end of 2023, according to the China Association for Public Companies.
Manufacturing companies accounted for about 67 percent of all 5,346 companies listed on the domestic stock market by the end of 2023.
The vast majority of companies in China were companies focusing mainly on manufacturing, information transmission, software, information technology services, wholesale and retail.
There were 2,263, 2,844 and 239 companies respectively listed on the country's Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing stock exchanges.
