China Hails Naval Drills With Russia, South Africa as Boosting Security Cooperation

China, Russia and South Africa's joint naval drills show the readiness of the participants to defend stability in the region and strengthen cooperation between their naval forces, the Chinese Defense Ministry's spokesman, Ren Guoqiang, said on Thursday

The Multinational Maritime Exercise between Russia, China, and South Africa began on Monday and will run through Saturday. On November 24, the Russian Northern Fleet's press service said that Russia's Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser had arrived in Cape Town for the drills.

"China sent its Weifang frigate to participate in the drills. These are the first joint maritime exercises of Russia, China and South Africa in Africa.

They are very important and will promote the strengthening of the trilateral naval cooperation and increase the level of a joint response to security threats at sea. They also show the determination and willingness of the sides to jointly defend peace and stability in the region," Ren said at a briefing.

The drills focus on maritime economic security, interoperability, and facilitating good relations between the nations' navies. During the drills, the three nations' navy troops will work to free a captured vessel, conduct search operations, assist a vessel in distress and rescue people at sea.