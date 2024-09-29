China Hails 'Queen Wen', The Tennis Star Who Fulfilled A Dream
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Zheng Qinwen's parents sold the family home to fund her tennis dreams and now she is an Olympic champion and China's biggest current sports star.
The 21-year-old is playing at home for the first time since becoming the first Chinese player to win an Olympic singles tennis gold when she triumphed in Paris.
She did not disappoint in her opening match at the China Open, sweeping aside 71st-ranked Russian Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1, 6-1 in front of an adoring Beijing crowd on Saturday.
Zheng was taken aback by the atmosphere, calling it "insane" and saying she had hardly ever seen a crowd so full.
"I was a little bit shocked," said Zheng, who trains in Barcelona and is at a best-ever ranking of seven in the world, but tipped to go higher.
Zheng has already earned more than $5 million in prize money and also has numerous endorsements from major global brands including Nike and Rolex.
Off court she has also appeared on the front pages of GQ magazine and Harper's Bazaar.
Known as "Queen Wen" in China, Zheng has won three WTA Tour titles and this year reached her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open.
She was comprehensively beaten 6-3, 6-2 by defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who beat the Chinese again in straight sets at the recent US Open.
The world number two from Belarus, who went on to win the US Open, is the top seed in the Chinese capital this week and the two players are on course to meet in the semi-finals.
Zheng says she is a better player now than she was in Melbourne and with the crowd behind her she could take some stopping.
She faces Nadia Podoroska of Argentina in the third round.
Michelle Zhang, a local fan at the China Open whose two children play tennis, said: "We admire her for doing a lot for the country."
Friend Adele Xue added: "She showed people that Chinese people can play tennis.
"
- 'Never gives up' -
Zheng grew up idolising Li Na, the Chinese trailblazer who won two Grand Slam titles. Li's French Open triumph in 2011 made her the first player from Asia to win a major singles crown.
Li is from Wuhan, where Zheng moved as a child to pursue her tennis ambitions.
After the China Open, Wuhan is the next stop on the WTA Tour and Zheng would dearly love to win there.
Known as approachable and friendly off court, Zheng is fiercely determined and competitive on it.
She was talented in multiple sports as a child and her father Zheng Jianping was a track-and-field athlete.
Jianping said Zheng's interest in tennis was sparked by a trip to Beijing to watch the Olympics when she was six years old.
After returning from the capital, Zheng began learning tennis and her ability was soon noticed by local talent scouts.
Two years later her father took her from their home in Shiyan to the provincial capital Wuhan for professional training.
"One of the best things about this child is that she never gives up," her Wuhan coach, Yu Liqiao, told local media.
After winning Olympic gold in Paris, Zheng revealed that her father had sold the family house to fund her budding tennis career when she was in her teens.
Her mother Deng Fang sold train tickets at a railway station but gave up the job to make sure her daughter slept and ate properly to train.
Zheng was among the millions of tennis fans glued to their televisions in China to see Li Na win the Australian Open in 2014.
Zheng, then 11, was interviewed on television and confidently stated that she was aiming for the top.
"I want to play in the Grand Slams and fight for championships," she said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Motorcycling: Indonesia MotoGP results2 minutes ago
-
Martin wins Indonesia MotoGP to extend title lead over Bagnaia2 minutes ago
-
Iran calls for emergency UNSC meeting following Nasrallah assassination12 minutes ago
-
Martin wins Indonesia MotoGP to extend title lead over Bagnaia42 minutes ago
-
Claudia Sheinbaum: cool-headed scientist who will lead Mexico2 hours ago
-
India protests at UN General Assembly against PM Shehbaz highlighting Kashmir dispute2 hours ago
-
Mexico's Sheinbaum to take reins of nation facing huge challenges2 hours ago
-
Tom Kim complains of cursing at emotional Presidents Cup2 hours ago
-
UN chief urges parties to "step back from the brink" amid escalating Lebanon crisis2 hours ago
-
Austrians vote with far-right in sight of historic win2 hours ago
-
Israel kills Hezbollah chief in Beirut strike2 hours ago
-
Osasuna dismantle Barca's perfect Liga start2 hours ago