China Hails Role of SCO as Essential Element of Regional Integration, Globalization

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Over 18 years of its existence, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has become an important and powerful element of regional integration and economic globalization, while its impact on the world economy is constantly growing, Assistant Minister of Commerce of China Li Chenggang said on Monday.

"In 2018, the total GDP of the SCO countries reached $18 trillion, which is ten times more than in 2001, when the organization was founded. It also constitutes about 20 percent of the total world GDP, and the SCO's influence on the world economy is growing continuously," Li said at a briefing ahead of the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO's member-states in Tashkent.

According to the assistant minister, economic ties between the member states are getting stronger, encouraging the regional trade to grow further.�

"When the organization was founded, the volume of foreign trade of the member states was only $672 billion, and in 2018 the figure reached $6.3 trillion, which is almost ten times more than in 2001. Over the years, the SCO has become a strong reserve for the promotion of regional economic integration and the development of economic globalization," Li added.

The SCO heads of government will meet in Tashkent on November 1-2, with 14 documents are expected to be adopted during the event.�