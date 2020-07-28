China halts Hong Kong extradition treaties with Canada, Australia, UK

(@FahadShabbir)

China announced the suspension Tuesday of Hong Kong's extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain, a tit-for-tat move following similar decisions by those countries over a controversial new security law

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :China announced the suspension Tuesday of Hong Kong's extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain, a tit-for-tat move following similar decisions by those countries over a controversial new security law.

"The wrong action of Canada, Australia and the UK in politicising judicial cooperation with Hong Kong has seriously hurt the basis of judicial cooperation," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a regular press briefing.

"China has decided to suspend extradition treaties between Hong Kong andCanada, Australia and UK, as well as criminal justice cooperation agreements."