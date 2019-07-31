China halts individual travel to Taiwan

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :China stepped up pressure on Taiwan on Wednesday as it announced the suspension of individual travel permits to the self-ruled island "due to current cross-strait relations".

Relations between Beijing and Taipei have plummeted since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016.

The latest move comes as Taiwan prepares to hold a presidential election in January, with Beijing-friendly candidate Han Kuo-yu of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party hoping to defeat Tsai.

A programme had allowed Chinese citizens in 47 mainland cities to apply for permits to visit Taiwan on their own instead of visiting on group tours.

But the tourism ministry said in a brief statement that their issuance would be suspended from Thursday "due to current cross-strait relations" --a move that could hurt the island's economy. The statement did not mentionany restrictions on group tours.