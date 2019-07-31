UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Halts Individual Travel To Taiwan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 01:38 PM

China halts individual travel to Taiwan

China stepped up pressure on Taiwan on Wednesday as it announced the suspension of individual travel permits to the self-ruled island "due to current cross-strait relations

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :China stepped up pressure on Taiwan on Wednesday as it announced the suspension of individual travel permits to the self-ruled island "due to current cross-strait relations".

Relations between Beijing and Taipei have plummeted since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016.

The latest move comes as Taiwan prepares to hold a presidential election in January, with Beijing-friendly candidate Han Kuo-yu of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party hoping to defeat Tsai.

A programme had allowed Chinese citizens in 47 mainland cities to apply for permits to visit Taiwan on their own instead of visiting on group tours.

But the tourism ministry said in a brief statement that their issuance would be suspended from Thursday "due to current cross-strait relations" --a move that could hurt the island's economy. The statement did not mentionany restrictions on group tours.

Related Topics

Election China Visit Beijing Tours Taipei January 2016 From Opposition

Recent Stories

China's irrigated area tops the world

1 minute ago

China honors nine "Most Beautiful Military Personn ..

1 minute ago

PM Imran denies President Alvi’s request to rest ..

11 minutes ago

Sheheryar Munawar extends support for Superstar Ma ..

19 minutes ago

China for further raise pension benefits for retir ..

1 minute ago

BankIslami partners with Sajjad Foundation to send ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.