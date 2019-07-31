UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Halts Individual Travel To Taiwan: Tourism Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 12:31 PM

China halts individual travel to Taiwan: tourism ministry

China stepped up pressure on Taiwan Wednesday as it announced the suspension of individual travel permits to the self-ruled democratic island "due to current cross-strait relations

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :China stepped up pressure on Taiwan Wednesday as it announced the suspension of individual travel permits to the self-ruled democratic island "due to current cross-strait relations".

A programme had allowed Chinese citizens in 47 mainland cities to apply for permits to visit Taiwan on their own instead of visiting on group tours.

But the tourism ministry said in a brief statement that their issuance would be suspended from Thursday "due to current cross-strait relations".

Relations between Communist-ruled Beijing and Taipei have plummeted since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016 because her party refuses to recognise the idea that Taiwan is part of "one China".

As punishment, Beijing has cut official communications, ramped up military exercises, poached diplomatic allies and ratcheted up economic pressure on the island.

Related Topics

China Visit Beijing Tours Taipei 2016 From

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka is deporting Pakistani nationals, guy sh ..

2 minutes ago

Plunderers of national wealth to face accountabili ..

8 minutes ago

Puma ups 2019 ambitions after strong Q2, Man City ..

8 minutes ago

EssilorLuxottica eyes bigger future with GrandVisi ..

8 minutes ago

Israel okays 700 Palestinian homes, 6,000 settler ..

13 minutes ago

Japan Airlines' quarterly net profit down 32%

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.