China halts short-term visas for S. Koreans, Japanese over Covid travel curbs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China suspended issuing short-term visas to South Koreans and Japanese on Tuesday, its embassies in Seoul and Tokyo said

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :China suspended issuing short-term visas to South Koreans and Japanese on Tuesday, its embassies in Seoul and Tokyo said.

The measure was announced first in South Korea, which has introduced a host of new rules for visitors from China, including visa restrictions and testing requirements.