China Halts Some Taiwanese Food Imports Over Ingredients Labeling Issue - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) China has halted imports of seafood, pastries, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from Taiwan due to the exporters' failure to properly report the ingredients in customs declarations, Taiwan's Central news Agency reported Wednesday.

Over the past week, China banned squid, Pacific saury, confectionery, Taiwanese beer, Kinmen Kaoliang liquor, and various non-alcoholic beverages from Taiwan, the media said.

According to Taiwanese food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director-General Wu Show-mei, all goods exported from Taiwan must be labeled with the ingredients and their percentage in the product. But exporters found that there is too much red tape involved, while some producers also believe that the requirement endangers their trade secrets, the media said.